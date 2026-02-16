Bangladesh: BNP begins discussions on next President as Tarique Rahman set to take oath as PM

With the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) set to form the next government in Bangladesh following a decisive victory in the 13th Parliamentary election, discussions have already begun over who will be the next President of the country, with various names circulating on social media and in local media outlets.

Citing a source within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported that Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain is being considered for the presidency.

The name of another BNP Standing Committee member, Nazrul Islam Khan, has also surfaced in discussions.

Additionally, Bangladeshi news outlet Ekhon TV reported that, along with Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Nazrul Islam Khan, BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Abdul Moyeen Khan are also considered potential Presidential candidates.

However, Porthom Alo cited multiple BNP sources indicating that the party is leaning heavily towards Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

Led by Chairman Tarique Rahman, the BNP secured 209 seats in the 13th Parliamentary election, and newly elected members of parliament are scheduled to take the oath on Tuesday, followed by the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet members late afternoon.

Reports suggest that internal discussions regarding the formation of the cabinet are also being held in the BNP meetings. While several ministerial appointments have nearly been finalised, the party is also deliberating on the appointment of the next President.

The current president of Bangladesh, Mohammad Shahabuddin, may resign following the formation of the new government. In an interview with an international news outlet in December 2025, he indicated his intention to step down.

Nominated by the Bangladesh Awami League and elected unopposed in 2023 at the age of 75. Shahabuddin’s five-year tenure extends until April 2028; however, his remarks suggested that he is unlikely to remain in office until then.

For the BNP, which secured 209 seats, the presidential election is reportedly a formality, with members of parliament set to elect the new President through voting.

With Rahman set to lead Bangladesh –- experts warn that the nation faces a massive challenge of overcoming the growing unrest and rising Islamist extremism that marked the 18-month tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.