Bangladesh: BNP flags rising political violence ahead of Feb elections

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday raised serious concerns over the law and order situation in the country ahead of the February elections, criticising the performance of law enforcement agencies under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, local media reported.

“The rate at which political leaders are being killed, particularly some leaders of our party, is truly worrying,” Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as saying while addressing reporters at his residence in Thakurgaon district.

“We have strongly condemned these murders, but no action has been taken by the government. We hope the authorities will act responsibly and prevent such incidents during the elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, a member of BNP’s youth wing, Jubo Dal, was killed in a late-night attack on Thursday in Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat district, with his younger brother also injured, local media reported on Friday, citing police officials.

The deceased, identified as 31-year-old Yanul Hossain, was reportedly an active member of Jubo Dal, while his 22-year-old younger brother, Abdul Momin, sustained injuries during the attack.

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of a degrading law and order situation and escalating political violence across Bangladesh ahead of the February 12 elections

Citing locals, UNM reported the brothers were attacked by their rivals, leaving both of them injured. Yanul was rushed to Mahipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead, while Momin received treatment for his injuries.

Confirming the incident, Hafiz Raihan, officer-in-charge of Panchbibi Police Station, said the police have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the killing.

Earlier on Wednesday night, a leader of the BNP’s voluntary wing, Jatiyatabadi Swechasebak Dal, was shot dead by gunmen in Dhaka.

Azizur Rahman Mosabbir, a Joint Convener of the Swechasebak Dal's Dhaka North unit, was reportedly having tea with a party colleague at a stall behind the Bashundhara City Shopping Mall in the Karwan Bazar area when several assailants arrived on motorcycles, opened fire indiscriminately, and fled.

Local media quoted Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (ADC) Fazlul Karim of the DMP's Tejgaon Division as saying that both leaders were rushed to BRB Hospital in Panthapath first and later to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared Mosabbir dead.

The other individual, identified as Abu Sufian Bepari Masud - the General Secretary of Tejgaon Police Station Van Workers Union - was injured in the incident and is currently admitted in Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

"After the incident, a group of angry people blocked the SAARC Foara intersection in Karwan Bazar at night. This disrupted traffic through the intersection. Later, around 10:30 pm, the army arrived and removed the protesters, allowing traffic to resume," leading Bangla daily Prothom Alo reported.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating protests and a deteriorating law and order situation since the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government assumed power in August 2024.