Bangladesh: BNP's Tarique Rahman calls for maintaining law and order ‘at any cost’

Dhaka: With the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) set to form the next government in Bangladesh following a decisive victory in the 13th Parliamentary election, the party’s chairman, Tarique Rahman on Saturday emphasised the need to maintain law and order “at any cost” and urged everyone to cooperate in building a safe and humane nation, the local media reported.

Rahman, who is set to become the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh after his party secured an absolute majority in the election, made the remarks while addressing a press briefing on Saturday afternoon in Dhaka.

“We need everyone’s cooperation to build a safe and humane Bangladesh. This time, everyone must play a responsible role in rebuilding the country. No injustice can be done to anyone on any excuse. Law and order must be maintained at any cost,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper Dhaka Tribune, quoted Rahman as saying.

Stressing the need to maintain law and order, Rahman warned that any acts of violence, retaliation, or provocation would not be tolerated.

He further said, "My stance is clear; peace and order must be maintained at any cost. No form of injustice or illegal activities will be tolerated. Irrespective of party affiliation, religion, colour, or differing opinions — no justification will be accepted for the strong attacking the weak."

The BNP chairman described the election outcome as “the victory of the people,” saying the freedom-loving people of the country had made BNP victorious.

BNP won 209 out of 297 seats in the February 12 election, with its candidates leading in the two constituencies including Chattogram-2 and 4 where results have been withheld. Their allies have claimed three seats.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami has won 68 seats, while the partners in the Jamaat-led 11-party electoral alliance secured nine seats. Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) claimed one seat, and independent candidates won in seven constituencies, Prothom Alo reported.

With Tarique Rahman now set to lead Bangladesh - the country last saw a male PM almost 35 years ago - experts warn that the nation faces a massive challenge of overcoming the unrest and rising Islamist extremism that marked the 18-month tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.



