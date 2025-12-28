Bangladesh Calls Attacks On Minorities ‘Isolated Crimes’, Rejects India’s Claim Of Ongoing Hostilities

Bangladesh on Sunday responded strongly to India’s recent remarks about alleged “unremitting hostilities” against minorities, stating that such observations do not reflect the actual situation on the ground. The response followed India’s condemnation of the lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh earlier this month.

According to Bangladeshi media reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka rejected India’s position, arguing that portraying the incident as a minority-related issue was inaccurate and misleading. The ministry maintained that the killing should be seen as an isolated criminal act rather than evidence of systematic persecution of religious minorities.

Dhaka further accused certain groups of attempting to use such incidents to create negative sentiment against Bangladesh within India. The statement, issued through the foreign ministry’s spokesperson SM Mahbubul Alam, stressed that these crimes were being misrepresented for political or social narratives.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs, however, has expressed deep concern over what it described as persistent violence against minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the issue could not be ignored, especially in light of recent incidents following Bangladesh’s political instability after the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

India also condemned the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, who was reportedly beaten to death by a mob on December 18 after allegations of blasphemy, and urged Bangladeshi authorities to ensure justice. The MEA further cited data from independent sources, claiming that more than 2,900 cases of violence against minorities—ranging from killings and arson to land seizures—have been recorded during the tenure of the interim government.

The exchange has added to diplomatic tension between the two neighbours, with Bangladesh insisting that criminal acts should not be framed as targeted attacks on minorities, while India continues to raise concerns over the safety and rights of vulnerable communities across the border.