Bangladesh Calls On India To Return Sheikh Hasina After Tribunal Issues Death Sentence

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry has formally requested that India return former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following a special tribunal’s decision to sentence her to death in absentia for alleged crimes against humanity during last year’s student-led protests. In its letter, the ministry reminded New Delhi of the existing extradition treaty between the two nations and stressed that it is India’s “obligatory responsibility” to ensure Hasina’s return.

The statement warned that granting protection to individuals convicted of such offences would be seen as an unfriendly gesture and a disregard for justice. Earlier in the day, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) found Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun guilty on multiple charges related to the government’s crackdown on demonstrators.

Hasina was ousted in August last year after mass student protests toppled her government. She has since been living in self-imposed exile in India, reportedly staying at a secure location in Delhi with full protection. In earlier comments shared with Hindustan Times, she expressed gratitude to India for providing her sanctuary.

Despite court orders to return to Bangladesh to face trial, the 78-year-old leader refused to comply. Following the verdict, Hasina dismissed the charges as politically motivated and called the tribunal “rigged,” accusing the interim government of attempting to eliminate her and marginalize the Awami League.

She was convicted on three counts: incitement, ordering killings, and failing to prevent atrocities during the violent suppression of student protests in July last year. The ruling comes months ahead of Bangladesh’s next national election, scheduled for February 2026.