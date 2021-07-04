Bangladesh couple held for brutally torturing minor house help

A couple in Bangladesh was detained for the alleged brutal torture of their minor house help.

Md Tanvir Ahsan, an NGO official, and his wife Nahid, a lawyer by profession, were detained on Saturday night from Shegunbagicha in Dhaka's Topkhana Road area.



The 12-year-old minor, identified as Sweety from Kishoreganj's Mithamoin Upazila, was rescued by the police admitted to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).



According to the police, she had marks of severe injuries.



A team of police rushed to the spot and rescued Sweety after a neighbour of the couple posted photos of the victim on Facebook and requested help.



The post was noticed by a journalist who forwarded the information to the media and public relations wing of the Bangladesh Police.



Jahangir Hossain, a sub-inspector (SI) of Shahbagh Police Station, said she being tortured by the couple on a regular basis over trivial matters.



"We called the victim's family to Dhaka and the process is underway to file a case in this connection," he said.



The police said that Sweety was appointed to the couple's house nine months ago.

