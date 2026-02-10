Bangladesh elections: Besieged Hindus emerge as crucial swing vote amid Islamist violence

The campaign for the February 12 Bangladesh elections is set to end today. The country, post the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, has descended into chaos, and the minority Hindus have borne the brunt of the radical Islamists who have been given a free hand by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Interestingly, the Hindu votes are very crucial in these elections. Both the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been reaching out to the Hindus. The experts say that the Hindu vote may ultimately prove to be the swing factor in a closely contested election.

For the Hindus in Bangladesh, their safety is their utmost priority. Over the last year, the atrocities have soared against them, and brutal killings have been filmed and clips circulated. Human rights groups have flagged the violence and even said that the killings are both targeted and institutionalised in nature. The Hindus, whose population has dropped drastically over the last couple of decades owing to persecution, have been pleading with the establishment for their safety. They do not want their properties to be destroyed or grabbed. They also want the rape of women to stop and the men being killed ruthlessly.

Both the Jamaat and BNP have understood the importance of the Hindu vote and even realise that in a tightly contested battle, this could be the swing factor. Going by the opinion polls, it appears to be a close fight between the BNP and Jamaat. At first, all polls predicted a walkover for the BNP. The Jamaat, which enjoys the backing of Yunus, has managed to bounce back, and with its allies, it is within touching distance. Both these parties have, during their campaigns, visited temples and also praised Hindus in a bid to appease them.

During the campaign, the Jamaat in particular has praised Hindus immensely. Their candidates have said that the Hindus have played a major role in education and also in the funding of educational institutions. The Jamaat pointed out that the role of Hindus cannot be denied in spreading education in the region. Both the BNP and Jamaat have assured the safety and security of the Hindu community.

Bangladesh watchers say that while both are reaching out, the Hindu vote is likely to go to the BNP. The Jamaat has a hardline image and has been radical in its thought process. The Jamaat is also perceived as anti-India, and this is something that can go against them when it comes to bagging the Hindu votes.

Moreover, the Hindus trust the BNP more than the Jamaat. The Hindus feel that the Jamaat has played a big role in the persecution. There have also been many instances when the Jamaat has backed the persecution or has not said anything about it when it took place.

Experts say that if all these factors are taken into account, then the BNP has an edge with the Hindus. Moreover, in 2013, the International Crimes Tribunal indicted several members of the Jamaat for war crimes against the Hindus during the 1971 Bangladesh atrocities.

Moreover, this outreach has come at a time when the persecution of Hindus is ongoing in Bangladesh. Neither party has been able to do anything about it, and hence, the Hindus would be very careful before they vote.

According to the 2001 Bangladesh census, there were around 11.8 million Hindus in Bangladesh, constituting 9.6 per cent of the population. The 2011 census states that there are around 12.73 million Hindus in Bangladesh, which has a total population of 149.7 million at that time. The latest census conducted in 2022 stated that out of the 1645.1 million people, 13.1 million are Hindus. This means Bangladeshi Hindus make up 7.95 per cent of the population.

The Hindus of Bangladesh are scattered across all areas except in Narayanganj, and this is the reason they cannot unite for political representation. However, Hindus have become swing voters in various elections since they have always voted in large numbers. Over the years, the Hindus have voted for the Awami League. Now, in the absence of the party headed by Sheikh Hasina, the Hindu vote is most likely to go the BNP’s way, the experts also say.