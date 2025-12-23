Bangladesh Interim Government Denounces Lynching Of Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das As Brutal Crime

The Bangladesh interim government has strongly condemned the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu factory worker from Mymensingh, describing the killing as a shocking and inexcusable criminal act. Expressing deep grief over the incident, the government extended its condolences to the victim’s family and reaffirmed its commitment to justice.

On behalf of the government, Education Adviser Professor C R Abrar visited the bereaved family to convey sympathy and assure them of full support during their time of loss. Officials stated that violence of this nature has no place in Bangladeshi society and cannot be justified under any circumstances.

The interim administration stressed that allegations, rumours, or differences in belief do not grant anyone the right to resort to violence or take the law into their own hands. It warned that such acts undermine social harmony and the rule of law and will be dealt with firmly.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested at least 12 individuals in connection with the murder, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities have been instructed to pursue the case thoroughly and ensure that all those responsible are held accountable without exception.

The government also confirmed that financial and welfare assistance will be provided to the family of Dipu Chandra Das, with relevant departments maintaining close contact to support them in the coming period. Das was lynched to death on December 19 following allegations of blasphemy, and his body was reportedly set on fire.

The incident has drawn international attention, with lawmakers in the United States condemning the killing and raising concerns over rising instability and targeted violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh. US officials called on Bangladeshi authorities to uphold the rule of law, ensure accountability, and strengthen protections for vulnerable communities.