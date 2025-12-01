Bangladesh: Jamaat raises doubts over free and fair conduct of Feb 2026 polls

Dhaka: As the political crisis deepens ahead of next year's election in Bangladesh, radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami cast doubts on the fairness of the February 2026 polls, local media reported.

Addressing a rally of the eight Islamist parties in Rajshahi district, Jamaat leader Mia Golam Porwar said that while all parties have agreed to participate in the upcoming election, "the question over the election being free and fair still remains."

Commenting on the Khulna court gate killings, where two people were shot dead outside the metropolitan sessions judge court on Sunday, Porwar warned, “In a country where murders can take place in front of a court, there is no guarantee that vote rigging or killings will not occur at polling stations under such an administration,” Bangladesh's leading newspaper The Daily Star reported.

Without naming any specific party, the Jamaat leader stated that attacks, assaults, and vandalism have been carried out by one group during Jamaat meetings, campaigns, and gatherings, including those of women.

Accusing the Muhammad Yunus–led interim government of inaction, Porwar said that if authorities cannot prevent such attacks, elections conducted under their supervision cannot be fair.

He claimed that a level playing field has not been created and alleged that the administration has been compromised through covert manipulation in postings of several officials, benefitting one party.

“Before the election, every party should have an equal opportunity. This is desirable,” the Jamaat leader stated.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) alleged that a political party is conspiring against both the BNP and the country, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Business Standard, reported

Addressing an event in Dhaka on Sunday, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas took an indirect dig at Jamaat, saying, “They are backed by domestic and foreign allies and are trying to push the people of this country toward an uncertain future. They are attempting to mislead people religiously and misguide our mothers and sisters”.

Amid escalating political conflict, at least 25 people were injured last week after a violent clash erupted between workers of the BNP and Jamaat during electoral outreach in the Pabna district, according to local media reports.

The violence erupted in Char Gargari village of Sahapur Union in Pabna, with both sides blaming each other for the attack.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, remain at loggerheads.