Bangladesh Man Dies After Jumping Into Pond While Fleeing Mob Over Theft Allegation

A Hindu man in Bangladesh died after jumping into a pond while trying to escape a mob that was chasing him over allegations of theft, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Naogaon district and has triggered fresh concern amid a series of violent incidents targeting members of the Hindu community in the country.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Mithun Sarkar. Superintendent of Police Mohammad Tariqul Islam said Sarkar was pursued by a group of people accusing him of stealing. In an attempt to flee, he jumped into a water body but later died. Authorities were informed soon after, and his body was recovered with the assistance of fire service personnel. A post-mortem examination is being conducted, and the matter is under investigation.

The incident comes against the backdrop of heightened unrest in Bangladesh following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December last year. Since then, multiple violent episodes involving members of the Hindu community have been reported from different parts of the country.

In recent weeks, several Hindu businessmen have been killed in separate incidents. Among them was Moni Chakraborty, a grocery shop owner from Narsingdi, who was attacked with a sharp weapon while returning home after closing his shop. He was reportedly the third Hindu businessman to be killed in a short span of time.

Another case involved Rana Pratap Bairagi, a businessman and acting editor of a local newspaper, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jessore district. Earlier incidents also include the killing of Khokon Chandra Das, who died after being brutally assaulted and set on fire, and Amrit Mondal, who was allegedly lynched in Rajbari district.

Police officials say investigations are ongoing in all cases, while concerns continue to mount over the safety of minorities amid the continuing instability in the country.