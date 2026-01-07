Bangladesh: NCP faces internal turmoil, leadership crisis ahead of general elections

Dhaka: Bangladesh's newly-formed political party, National Citizen Party (NCP), is set to contest its first national election amid internal instability, following a wave of resignations over its decision to form an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami.

This internal instability has left key structures weakened and exposed a leadership vacuum within the party, local media reported on Wednesday.

The NCP, which emerged from the student-led protests of 2024 against the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, now faces organisational fragmentation in its preparations for the February 12 polls.

Although nomination papers have been submitted, the party lacks election-ready structures, with key tasks, including strategy planning and manifesto drafting, either delayed or unfinished, reports leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star.

Reports suggest that at least 15 senior leaders of the NCP have resigned over the past two weeks, including members of the election steering committee, manifesto committee, and policy and research wing, while several others have turned inactive, undermining the party's organisational capacity.

Meanwhile, grassroots party leaders described the resignations as a severe setback, noting that heads and core members of multiple cells for office, media relations, publicity and information and communication technology are inactive or have exited the party.

As a result, they said routine party operations have been hampered, forcing activities to continue only on a limited scale.

Speaking to The Daily Star on condition of anonymity, a senior NCP leader accepted that the party was not fully prepared for the polls, stating that with less than 40 days left, the attention had shifted from detailed planning to short-term tactical execution.

On Tuesday, NCP Senior Joint Member Secretary Ariful Islam Adeeb admitted the leadership crisis within the party, according to local media.

Reports suggest that internal discord within the NCP surfaced during the final phase of alliance negotiations with the Jamaat-led alliance.

A section within the NCP reportedly views the alliance with Jamaat as a deeply anti-ideological and politically 'suicidal decision', leading to a wave of resignations, while many of the top leaders within the party have become inactive.

Last week, several NCP leaders alleged that the decision to ally with Jamaat was driven primarily by two "special" figures within the party, sidelining the majority of the central leadership.

"Although I have not resigned, I have already distanced myself from all the party's activities. Some top party leaders have said in unison that I should at least not resign. If I resign, most of the leaders leading the NCP in the central, divisional and various districts of the party will resign simultaneously," said a senior leader of the NCP, speaking to Bangladeshi Bengali daily 'Jugantor'.

Bangladesh's elections, scheduled for February 12, are unfolding amid escalating political tensions, with dissatisfaction within the NCP intensifying over its decision to align with Jamaat in the upcoming polls.



