Bangladesh President Alleges Constitutional Violations By Muhammad Yunus During Interim Rule

Mohammed Shahabuddin has publicly accused Muhammad Yunus of acting outside constitutional norms during his tenure as head of Bangladesh’s interim administration. In an interview with Bangla daily Kaler Kontho, the President alleged that Yunus attempted to sideline him, restrict his movements, and withhold critical state information.

Following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August 2024, Yunus was sworn in by Shahabuddin on August 8 to lead the interim administration. He remained in the role—effectively functioning as prime minister—until February 16, 2026.

In the interview, Shahabuddin claimed that efforts were made to remove him from office, describing a tense night on October 22, 2024, when a mob reportedly surrounded Bangabhaban, the presidential residence, demanding his resignation. He termed the incident “terrifying” and suggested it was part of a broader attempt to undermine his constitutional position.

The President further alleged that the interim government cancelled two of his planned foreign visits, including trips to Kosovo and Qatar. In one instance, he said the foreign ministry issued a letter declining an invitation from the Emir of Qatar on the grounds that he was occupied, despite his willingness to travel.

Shahabuddin also stated that he was not informed about the Bangladesh-US trade agreement signed shortly before the national elections, claiming he was kept unaware of its details. According to him, previous governments had maintained the constitutional practice of briefing the President on such significant matters.

He criticised Yunus for allegedly bypassing constitutional procedures, including failing to inform him about multiple overseas visits. The President claimed Yunus travelled abroad 14 to 15 times without providing formal briefings, which he described as a violation of established protocol.

Interestingly, Shahabuddin revealed that he received backing from the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during what he called his most difficult period. He said a senior BNP leader assured him of their support for maintaining constitutional continuity and opposing any unconstitutional attempt to remove him.

He also praised BNP chief and current Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, calling him sincere and cordial. Shahabuddin’s term runs until April 2028, and his continuation in office may depend on the support of the present government.

Additionally, the President claimed he had the unwavering support of the chiefs of Bangladesh’s three armed forces wings. He quoted them as reaffirming his role as head of the armed forces and pledging to prevent any attempt to undermine the presidency.

Previously, in a December 2025 interview with Reuters, Shahabuddin had expressed feeling “sidelined” by the interim administration and indicated he might consider resigning after the elections. His latest remarks provide detailed insight into the tensions that marked Bangladesh’s political transition during the interim period.