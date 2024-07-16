Bangladesh says US claims of deaths in student protests 'unsubstantiated'

Dhaka: Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday expressed disappointment with a US State Department statement, saying that it made "unsubstantiated claims of at least two deaths from the ongoing student protests in Bangladesh."

"Use of unverified information to make such baseless claims can fuel violence and undermine Bangladesh government's efforts to maintain a peaceful environment to allow non-violent protests or movement," foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said in a press conference on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

During a press briefing at the State Department in Washington on Monday, spokesperson Mathew Miller said the US was monitoring reports of widespread student protests that "have killed two and attacked and injured hundreds" in Dhaka and across Bangladesh.

Students in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka and elsewhere in the country have been staging protests against a recruitment system for government jobs.

Local English newspaper The Daily Star reported that activists of the student body of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) party attacked quota protesters on Dhaka University campus Monday, triggering fierce clashes that left at least 300 people injured.