Bangladesh sees surge in religious violence under Yunus regime: Global advocacy group

Dhaka: A leading international advocacy group has highlighted the alarming rise in religious violence in Bangladesh that extends beyond minority persecution under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

In its report titled 'The Burning of Shrines: Bangladesh’s Spiritual and Cultural Soul Under Attack', Canada-based Global Centre for Democratic Governance (GCDG), noted that while Hindu, Christian, Ahmadiyya, and indigenous communities have faced documented violence and repression, widespread attacks have also targetted sacred sites within the majority Muslim community, specifically Sufi shrines, dargahs, and pilgrimage centres that are deeply rooted in Bangladeshi Bengali spiritual and cultural tradition.

"Since August 2024, attacks on over 100 Sufi shrines and sacred sites have occurred with chilling regularity across the country. In many cases, the attackers, armed with local weapons, have carried out acts of destruction in broad daylight, sometimes even in the presence of law enforcement officers, who have been widely criticised for their inaction," the GCDG stated.

"Such acts of religious desecration are not isolated cases. They reflect a broader campaign to erase the syncretic spiritual identity of Bangladesh. These shrines, often built around the graves of Sufi saints and revered preachers, have long been pilgrimage destinations for people of all backgrounds seeking peace, healing, and divine blessings," it added.

The advocacy group emphasised that the ongoing attacks are being interpreted by many as part of a deeper cultural assault, an attempt by extremist groups to supplant Bangladesh’s diverse and tolerant religious traditions with a narrow, militant, and imported ideology.

According to GCDG, the symbolic destruction of shrines and the simultaneous targetting of markets and cultural spaces suggest a coordinated strategy to impose a more radical socio-religious order in the country.

Expressing deep concern, the advocacy group said that the most troubling is the silence or failure of the Yunus-led interim government to act against the wave of religious violence and shrine attacks sweeping across Bangladesh.

"The lack of decisive action from the interim government has emboldened extremists and left the general public gripped by fear and uncertainty. Many now believe that unless the state decisively intervenes, Bangladesh risks becoming a fertile ground for Taliban-style fanaticism," the GCDG asserted.

"In a nation founded on pluralism and cultural resilience, this wave of extremism poses an existential threat. The urgent need of the moment is that civil society, law enforcement, and spiritual leaders must come together to resist the violence before the damage to Bangladesh’s soul becomes irreversible," it added.