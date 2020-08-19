Bangladesh Supreme Court cancels annual vacations
The Bangladesh Supreme Court has decided to cancel its annual vacations this year in an attempt to make up for lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was taken at a full-court meeting between Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and the judges of the Appellate and High Court divisions on August 6, according to a notification signed by Md Ali Akbar, Registrar General of the Supreme Court.
According to the court calendar, vacations were scheduled from August 31 to October 5 and from October 23-27. Another holiday was scheduled for December 18-31, bd news 24 reported.
Bangladesh enforced a nationwide lockdown from March 26 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and later extended it to May 30.
The Supreme Court subsequently declared a general holiday in all the courts of the country which was also extended to May 30.