Bangladesh Tea Worker Found Dead With Hands And Feet Tied Hours Before Voting

The body of a 28-year-old tea worker was discovered inside a tea garden in northeastern Bangladesh on the eve of the national election, raising concern in the region. Police said the victim’s hands and feet were found tied when the body was recovered on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ratan Shuvo Kar, who worked at the Champara Tea Garden in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj upazila, around 190 kilometres from Dhaka. Local residents spotted the body around 10 am and immediately informed the authorities. Police confirmed that the victim showed visible injury marks and traces of blood.

According to residents and fellow workers, there is suspicion that Kar may have been killed elsewhere and his body dumped inside the tea garden. His elder brother said the family had been searching for him since the previous night and were shocked to learn of his death the next morning. The family said they have no idea why he may have been targeted.

With voting scheduled the following day, some locals speculated about a possible link between the killing and the election. However, police stated that there is currently no evidence to support any political connection to the incident.

The body has been sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, and police said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the death and identify those responsible.