Bangladesh Tribunal indicts former PM Hasina for mass murder, issues fresh arrest warrant

In a historic and highly charged legal development, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Sunday indicted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in self-imposed exile in India, on charges including mass murder related to the violent suppression of last year’s student-led protests.

The tribunal, comprising a three-judge bench, accepted the charges against Hasina and two others—former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. While Mamun is currently in custody and will be tried in person, both Hasina and Kamal will be tried in absentia. The court also issued a fresh arrest warrant for Hasina and Kamal.

According to the prosecution, Hasina exercised "absolute authority" in ordering the brutal crackdown on demonstrators, resulting in significant casualties. The other two accused were charged with instigating, facilitating, and abetting the violent response. All three face allegations under the doctrine of "superior command responsibility."

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam went a step further, urging the court to declare Hasina’s political party, the Awami League, a criminal organization, citing the partisan nature of the alleged crimes.

If convicted under ICT-BD law, the accused could face the death penalty.

Sunday’s hearing marked the formal start of Hasina’s trial in absentia, coming nearly 10 months after her government was toppled on August 5, 2024, following weeks of nationwide unrest.

The tribunal proceedings were broadcast live for the first time in Bangladesh’s history. However, tensions ran high as three crude bombs were hurled at the court premises hours before the trial. Two of them exploded while the third was defused. No injuries were reported, and police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

The UN Human Rights Office previously reported that approximately 1,400 people were killed in the span of a month during the protests between July 15 and August 15, 2024, which included both civilians and security personnel.

Hasina has dismissed the charges as politically motivated. The Bangladesh government has requested her extradition from India through diplomatic channels, but New Delhi has so far remained silent, only confirming receipt of the note.

Most top leaders of the former Awami League administration are already in custody, facing similar charges related to the deadly protests that triggered a regime change in Bangladesh.