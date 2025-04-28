Bangladeshi-Americans Protest in the US, Demand Action Against Yunus

Bangladeshi expatriates across the United States have staged protests calling for the international community to hold Mohammad Yunus, the current interim leader of Bangladesh, accountable for alleged human rights violations during his tenure. The protests, which have been taking place in cities such as New York, Washington D.C., and Houston, are driven by accusations that Yunus played a key role in violence against minority groups, particularly Hindus, and political opposition members.

The protests are centred around allegations that Yunus’s government failed to protect religious minorities from systemic violence, leading to widespread human rights abuses. Groups like the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council have voiced their concerns, claiming that during Yunus's time in power, there was an increase in attacks on religious minorities. They highlight reports of communal violence between August and December 2024, which included multiple deaths, rapes, and extensive property damage affecting minority communities.

Responding to these allegations, the Awami League, Bangladesh's former ruling party led by Sheikh Hasina, has filed legal charges against Yunus and numerous other officials, accusing them of being responsible for the deaths and suffering of Hindus and other minorities. This legal action is part of a broader effort to hold Yunus accountable for what is being referred to as crimes against humanity.

Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country in the aftermath of widespread protests that forced the end of her 16-year rule, has publicly condemned Yunus for his alleged role in orchestrating the violence. In a statement, Hasina referred to Yunus as the "mastermind" behind the attacks, accusing him of targeting both opposition figures and vulnerable communities. This rhetoric has been echoed by many protesters who are calling for international intervention.

The Bangladesh Police's National Central Bureau (NCB) has formally requested that Interpol issue a Red Corner Notice for Yunus and several of his associates, which would allow for their extradition should they attempt to leave the country. The request is supported by evidence suggesting that Yunus played a direct role in orchestrating the violence and has been implicated in genocide and other severe human rights violations.

The United Nations and other global organisations have voiced their concern over the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, urging the need for an independent investigation into the accusations. The protests in the United States are part of a broader effort by the Bangladeshi diaspora to demand justice for victims of the alleged atrocities and bring global attention to the human rights situation in their home country.

As these protests continue to gain momentum, attention is increasingly turning towards the international community and how it will respond to the crisis in Bangladesh. The call for justice grows louder as more people join the movement, hoping to bring those responsible for these alleged crimes to justice and prevent further violence.