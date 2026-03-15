Bangladeshi Man Arrested In Kolkata for Helping Osman Hadi Murder Suspects Enter India

The Special Task Force of West Bengal Police has arrested a Bangladeshi national for allegedly helping the suspects in the murder of Osman Sharif Hadi escape to India.

The accused, identified as Faisal Karim Masud, also known as Rahul, and Alamgir Hossain, had earlier been arrested from Bongaon in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. During questioning, they revealed that a man named Philip Sangma had helped them cross the international border.

Acting on this information, police tracked Sangma and arrested him from the Shantipur Bypass area in Nadia district. Officials said he allegedly operates a network that facilitates illegal border crossings between Bangladesh and India for money, particularly through routes connecting Haluaghat in Bangladesh and Dalupara in Meghalaya.

Investigators said Sangma later entered India to avoid arrest in Bangladesh and stayed in touch with the suspects while moving across different locations. He was apprehended while allegedly attempting to return to Bangladesh.

Hadi, a spokesperson for the Inqilab Moncho, was shot in the head in Dhaka on December 12 last year. He was later flown to Singapore for treatment but died on December 18.

The killing triggered political unrest in Bangladesh ahead of the general elections held in February, where the Bangladesh Nationalist Party secured a major victory.