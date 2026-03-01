‘Better Not Do That’: Trump Warns Iran Of Unprecedented Force Amid Escalating Conflict

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, cautioning Tehran against launching further retaliatory strikes and vowing an overwhelming military response if it does.

In a post on social media, Trump said reports that Iran was planning to respond “very hard” were being closely monitored. “They better not do that,” he wrote, adding that if Iran strikes, the United States would respond with “a force that has never been seen before.”

The warning follows a major joint US–Israel military operation targeting Iranian assets, which reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior leadership figures.

Trump has defended the strikes as necessary to protect American citizens and counter what his administration describes as imminent threats linked to Iran’s missile and nuclear programmes. He also reportedly directed Iranian security forces to lay down their arms and urged the Iranian public to “take over” their government after hostilities subside.

In response, Iran has launched a new wave of missile and drone attacks targeting US and Israeli-linked sites across the Middle East.

Explosions and air defence activity were reported in Gulf cities including Dubai, Doha and Manama. Iranian state-linked statements claimed strikes on US military facilities in Kuwait’s Abdullah Mubarak area and attacks on a combat support vessel in regional waters.

Tehran has described the latest operations as among its most intense offensives yet, with multiple strategic targets reportedly under fire.

The rapidly evolving situation has heightened fears of a broader regional war, as both sides signal readiness for continued military action.