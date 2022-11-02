Biden, Harris mourn loss of lives in bridge collapse

Washington: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday led the country in mourning the victims of the devastating bridge collapse in Gujarat.

"Today, our hearts are with India. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short," Biden said.

The United States and India are indispensable partners, with deep bonds between their citizens. "In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people," Biden said in a statement.

"We stand with the people of India who are mourning the victims of the devastating bridge collapse in Gujarat. Our hearts are with those who lost loved ones and all those impacted," Harris said in a tweet.