Biden, Macron commit to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine war

Washington: US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have reaffirmed their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its war on Ukraine, according to the White House.

The two leaders made the commitment during a phone call on Sunday during which they discussed the current situation in Ukraine as Russian forces engaged in continued bombing and shelling of major cities.

In a statement, the White House said Biden and Macron also "reviewed recent diplomatic engagements and underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and to support the government and people of Ukraine".

The two leaders' conversation came hours after a military training base in the western city of Yavoriv was struck by a barrage of Russian cruise missiles.