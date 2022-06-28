Biden walks up to greet Modi ahead of G7 Summit

Elmau: US President Joe Biden walked up to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the G7 Summit in Germany. The two world leaders were all smiles as they exchanged greetings at Schloss Elmau in Germany.

The video shows PM Modi in conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, when President Biden walked up to Modi and tapped him on his back. The two world leaders shook hands and exchanged warm greetings.

Modi will attend the Summit in which leaders of seven countries which form the Group of Seven (G7) will discuss various important global issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, food security and counter-terrorism.