Big Tension For Indians? Texas puts a hex on H1B visas after fraud charges

Austin: Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered a freeze on new H1B visa applications by Texas state agencies and public universities. The decision will remain in force until May 2027 unless special approval is given.

The aim of this move is to give priority to local Texas residents for jobs funded by taxpayers. The Governor said the H1B visa system is being misused and needs changes. This decision matters a lot for Indians. Indians form the largest group of H1B visa holders in the United States. Texas is one of the most important states for Indian professionals working in IT, engineering, healthcare, research, and universities. With this freeze, new hiring of foreign workers in these institutions may stop for the next one and a half years.

Indian students studying in Texas may also feel the impact. Those planning to move from student visas to H1B jobs in state universities or government institutions could face fewer job options.

The good news is that this rule does not affect private companies. Indian professionals working in private IT firms, startups, and businesses in Texas can still apply for H1B visas normally. The freeze limits opportunities for Indians seeking government or public university jobs in Texas, but private sector jobs remain open.