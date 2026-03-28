'Biggest Deals Ever': Trump Tells Gulf Investors Iran War Is Ending

President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a high-stakes investment summit on Friday, March 27, 2026, delivering a characteristically bold message to a room full of Gulf sovereign wealth fund managers and global investors: the war with Iran is nearing its finish line, and the "biggest deals in history" are about to begin.

The President’s comments come as the conflict enters its fourth week, a period marked by severe disruptions to global energy markets and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Key Takeaways from the Address

* The Conflict Timeline: Trump asserted that the military operation is "ahead of schedule" and predicted the war would wrap up in a matter of weeks.

* The "Hormuz Present": He reiterated claims that Tehran is "begging to make a deal," citing a recent "oil-and-gas-related present" where Iran reportedly allowed several tankers safe passage through the Strait.

* Economic Optimism: Trump framed the post-war era as a massive investment opportunity, telling Gulf leaders that the reconstruction and new regional security framework would result in "deals like you've never seen before."

* A Shift in Strategy: This address aligns with the administration's recent decision to delay strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, extending a ceasefire deadline to April 6, 2026.

Mixed Reactions from the Ground

While the President's optimism provided a temporary bump to fluctuating markets, the atmosphere remains tense. Shortly after his speech, reports emerged of an Iranian drone and missile attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, resulting in injuries to approximately a dozen U.S. service members.

Critics and some military analysts remain skeptical of the "weeks not months" timeline. While Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the President's sentiment, stating the U.S. is "on or ahead of schedule," Iranian officials have publicly dismissed the idea of formal negotiations, calling Trump’s claims a tactic to "manipulate the oil markets."

"We aren't just ending a war; we are starting the greatest economic chapter the Middle East has ever seen. The deals on the table are going to be huge—the biggest ever." — President Donald Trump

What’s Next?

The world now watches the April 6 deadline. If the Strait of Hormuz does not fully reopen by then, the President has threatened to resume strikes on Iran's power plants and energy grid. For now, investors are left balancing the President's "art of the deal" rhetoric against the reality of ongoing regional volatility.