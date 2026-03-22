'Black ops’ links in Myanmar conflict, Ukraine denies allegations: Report

A complex and controversial investigation involving foreign nationals has highlighted alleged links to covert activities in Myanmar’s ongoing conflict, even as Ukraine has strongly denied all accusations, according to a report.

The development follows action by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), which reportedly arrested a group of Ukrainian citizens along with a US national.

According to a report by India Narrative, “the detainees have close ties to intelligence services and military units,” based on analysis of open-source information, although no official confirmation has been provided by Washington, which has declined to comment.

Investigators claim the suspects entered India on tourist visas before illegally travelling to Mizoram and crossing into Myanmar through unofficial routes. The individuals are accused of violating movement and border laws, and more seriously, of “training armed groups based in Myanmar, using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs),” including their assembly, deployment, and electronic warfare use.

The report notes that the NIA suspects a wider network may be involved, pointing out that multiple Ukrainian nationals had entered India and travelled to Mizoram without required permits.

“Given that 14 Ukrainian citizens entered India in this manner at various times and also travelled to Mizoram without permits.”

However, Ukrainian authorities have categorically rejected the claims, stating that the allegations are “baseless and incompatible with the country’s official policy.”

“Ukrainian officials have stated that these allegations are baseless and incompatible with the country’s official policy. Kyiv has categorically denied that its nationals were involved in training militant groups in Myanmar or supplying them with drone technology. However, an analysis of open-source materials and data suggests that some of the detainees may be connected to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and military intelligence (HUR),” the report stated.

Among those identified in the investigation is Ivan Sukmanovsky, who is reportedly linked through leaked data to a Ukrainian military unit. Open-source findings suggest that the unit may have “electronic warfare and reconnaissance capabilities,” raising questions about the expertise allegedly being transferred.

Another detainee, Marian Stefankiv, was reportedly linked to the “Aratta” unit, which, according to the report, “specialises in assault and sabotage operations, reconnaissance missions… and the use of unmanned systems in modern warfare.” In a past interview, Stefankiv stated that he “began training in the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles immediately” after joining the unit in 2014.

The report further claims that such activities reflect the “internationalisation of Ukraine’s war experience,” suggesting that expertise gained in its conflict with Russia may be leveraged in other global theatres.

It further suggested that Ukrainian expertise in drone warfare “is being actively adopted… while intelligence agencies are evidently leveraging it for covert operations worldwide.”

"Notably, this is not the first time that Kyiv has supported illegal armed groups and terrorist organisations in various regions of the world. Ukrainian intelligence agencies have previously been observed training militants in Mali and Sudan. These actions are intended to oppose Russia-friendly governments and destabilise areas where Russian military forces are deployed," said the report.

While these claims remain contested, the case has drawn attention to the increasingly complex overlap of regional conflicts, intelligence operations, and emerging drone warfare capabilities, with investigations still ongoing.