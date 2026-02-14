BNP victory sparks hopes of stability, reforms, freedom from graft in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Following the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP's) victory in the general elections, citizens across the country have voiced optimism that Bangladesh is poised to enter a more peaceful phase after months marked by unrest and a worsening law and order situation.

The BNP secured a sweeping mandate in the first general election held since the 2024 student-led protest that brought down former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government.

In conversations with IANS, several residents expressed hope that the incoming administration would prioritise stability, development and institutional reform.

"The law and order situation is the first priority. If it is established, then everything will go well. I believe this. It is a landmark victory, because before this there were 16 years of broken institutions, corruption and everything. This victory is a good message by the country," one local said.

Another citizen told IANS, "The BNP will now come to power, and we hope that they will carry on good work for the country and improve the conditions here."

Some voices reflected on the broader social fabric beyond party politics.

"A country's beauty doesn't always depend on which party is in power. I think it depends on the culture of the people that they belong to. So, in that respect, I should say that we have a very rich culture and it's not dependent on this or that party. This cultural identity is the main thing for any nation," another resident said.

Congratulating the BNP on its win, another individual said, "We congratulate the BNP. We hope they will lead the country with a secular, inclusive, and independent-minded approach. We expect them to work with everyone and uphold fundamental principles."

Calls for freedom and accountability also featured prominently in public reactions.

"We want a Bangladesh that is conscious of freedom, believes in freedom, and supports freedom," one citizen remarked.

Another said, "We want this country to be free of corruption; we don't want corruption. We have a new government and new hope."

The election is widely seen as a turning point in Bangladesh's political trajectory, coming in the aftermath of the July 2024 mass protests that compelled Hasina to leave the country and seek refuge in India, paving the way for an interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.

Alongside electing a new government, voters also backed significant constitutional amendments through a parallel referendum. The proposed changes include introducing term limits for prime ministers, establishing a bicameral legislature, and strengthening women's representation -- reforms that were key demands of the youth-led movement.

The BNP has consistently criticised the previous administration over what it described as authoritarian practices and flawed electoral processes, projecting its electoral success as a return of democratic authority to the people.

With the mandate secured, attention now turns to the formidable governance tasks ahead, including economic revival, rebuilding institutions, and responding to the aspirations of Gen Z protestors who played a central role in last year's uprising.