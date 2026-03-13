Bodies Of 84 Iranian Sailors Killed In US Submarine Strike To Be Repatriated

Sri Lanka will repatriate the bodies of 84 Iranian sailors who died after their warship, the IRIS Dena, was torpedoed and sunk by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean earlier this month amid the escalating Middle East conflict. The decision follows an order by a court in Colombo directing authorities to hand over the bodies to the Iranian embassy in the country.

The incident occurred on March 4 when the Iranian naval vessel, carrying around 180 crew members, was attacked off the coast of Sri Lanka. The strike resulted in heavy casualties, with many sailors losing their lives in the sinking.

Rescue teams managed to save 32 crew members from the sea, while the fate of around 60 others remains unknown. Search efforts and investigations are ongoing to determine what happened to the missing sailors.

The attack has drawn attention because it occurred close to the Indian Ocean region, bringing the wider Middle East conflict closer to South Asia. The repatriation of the bodies is expected to take place through diplomatic coordination between Sri Lanka and Iran.

The sinking of the IRIS Dena highlights the growing intensity of the ongoing confrontation in the region and its expanding impact beyond the Middle East.