Book 'Hyderabad Days' by Microsoft executive traces roots of leadership

An Indian American senior executive at Microsoft has turned to memory and meaning in a new memoir that argues leadership is shaped long before one writes a line of code.

Ravi Vedula, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, said his book 'Hyderabad Days' draws from "recollections and vignettes of life in the 80s and 90s", adding that those years remain "very formative" and continue to guide his thinking in engineering and leadership.

"Those childhood memories are things I use till today," Vedula said in an interview with IANS, describing them as "the value system and the operating principles of how I think about leadership now and in engineering."

The book, releasing March 31, centres on growing up in a Hyderabad colony and frames those experiences as a "proxy for all neighbourhoods where anyone grew up," he said, stressing that "this is not just my story, it's yours too."

Vedula said each chapter ends with a reflective "postscript" linking childhood incidents to present-day lessons. Simple episodes -- pooling money to buy a cricket ball or resolving disputes in gully cricket -- become "a story of teamwork… doing more with less… finding community with each other."

He said the structure allowed him to move beyond "slice of life vignettes" and connect them to a broader leadership frame rooted in storytelling rather than formal frameworks.

A recurring theme is community. "I felt like I was raised by everybody in the neighbourhood," he said, recalling a chapter titled "everybody's child."

He also points to "resourcefulness" -- often described in India as jugaad -- and teamwork as defining traits. Family influences, especially his mother's quiet sacrifices, form another strand. "It was service. It was leadership," he said.

Vedula, who moved to the United States in 1993 for higher studies and joined Microsoft in 2000, said the book deliberately focuses on what he calls the "pre-immigrant story".

"No one ever tells the pre-immigrant story," he said, adding that his life has been shaped by "India, America, and India, where America gave me wings, India gave me grounding and roots."

Reflecting on the rise of Indian professionals in the US technology sector, he said those early influences may play a role. "We tend to be resourceful… we tend to work within constraints… I have to believe that all of that is part of it," he said.

On artificial intelligence, Vedula argued that technological shifts only reinforce the importance of human values. "Our humanity, our ethics, our values… are going to be core ingredients for us to be able to shape AI for the future," he said.

He added that while AI may take over routine work, "there is a part of your job that has been shaped by your judgment, your values," which will remain central.

Vedula said the memoir is not about nostalgia alone but about "what we cannot afford to lose as we shape the future."

The book's proceeds, he said, will go towards funding heart surgeries for children in India.

Vedula, who now leads a global data and analytics organisation at Microsoft, has worked across major product transitions, including Exchange, Office 365, and the company's cloud evolution. His career reflects the broader trajectory of Indian-origin leaders in global technology firms, particularly in Silicon Valley and the US corporate ecosystem.

Vedula's reflections also intersect with a wider shift in how the Indian diaspora is documenting its journey. Unlike earlier narratives that focused primarily on migration and professional success, Hyderabad Days places emphasis on formative environments -- neighbourhoods, families and shared cultural experiences -- that shaped individuals before they entered global systems.

He suggested that the rapid pace of technological and social change risks eroding those foundational experiences.

"We just don't have enough shared moments anymore because of such distractions," he said, referring to the shift from collective family experiences -- such as watching a single television programme together -- to highly individualised, screen-driven lives.

The contrast, he noted, is stark across generations. "We cannot imagine a life without digital media and social media and mobiles," he said, adding that children today are "living a completely different" reality from those who grew up in the pre-digital era.

Yet, he cautioned against viewing the past through a purely nostalgic lens. Instead, he framed those experiences as a repository of enduring principles. "The book isn't really about the past," he said. "The book is about what is non-negotiable as we shape the future."

Vedula also addressed the pressures facing younger generations, particularly those growing up in the United States.

"It is hard to be a kid in this generation," he said, citing the combined impact of social media, constant information flow and evolving career landscapes shaped by artificial intelligence.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining human connection and social grounding.

"Having friends, having people who care about you and having people that you care about… interacting with a person in conversation," he said, remains an essential anchor amid rapid change.

The book also reflects Vedula's long career arc across technological transformation -- from early enterprise software to cloud computing and now artificial intelligence. He described witnessing these shifts firsthand, noting that "software isn't built in perfect conditions" and often requires adaptability and resilience -- traits he links back to his upbringing in India.

On India's evolution as a technology hub, Vedula called its progress "quite remarkable," pointing to its talent pool and expanding ecosystem. However, he said the next phase would require breakthroughs at a global scale. "Nothing has emerged on the global stage in a way that I think India still has to figure out," he said, adding that AI could act as "a real great equaliser."

Looking ahead, Vedula plans a series of book engagements across technology hubs in the United States, including Seattle and Silicon Valley, with a subsequent outreach in India once the print edition becomes available there.

He said the memoir is aimed not only at readers who share similar childhoods but also at younger members of the diaspora seeking to understand their roots.

"Perhaps the next generation… will finally figure out how their parents lived and how their parents grew," he said.

Vedula reiterated that the narrative is intentionally universal. "This is not unique to me… this is everyone's story," he said, positioning the book as both a personal account and a collective memory of a generation shaped by community, constraint and aspiration.