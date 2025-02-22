Booking CEO Anticipates Strong Travel Demand Despite Rising Prices

The CEO of Booking Holdings has expressed confidence that travel demand will remain robust, even as prices continue to climb. Despite the ongoing rise in travel costs, which have been driven by inflation and increased demand, the company believes that consumers are still eager to book vacations and business trips.

According to the CEO, the global travel recovery continues to gain momentum, with more people returning to travel post-pandemic. While higher prices may influence some consumer behavior, the demand for travel remains resilient as people prioritize their travel experiences.

The CEO also highlighted that trends such as longer stays and increased demand for unique destinations show that travelers are willing to adjust their budgets to meet their travel needs.

Booking Holdings, the parent company of platforms like Booking.com, Priceline, and Kayak, has seen strong financial performance as the travel industry continues to rebound. Despite challenges such as inflation and higher operating costs, the company remains optimistic about the future of the travel market.

As travel demand persists, Booking Holdings plans to continue adapting to the evolving market and deliver the services that consumers seek, whether for business or leisure.