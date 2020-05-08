Bridge full of traffic sways due to strong winds in China

Beijing: A bridge in China was temporarily closed to public after it was filmed swaying up and down because of strong winds.

CCTV footage captured on Tuesday shows the bridge in southern China wobbling vigorously while supporting moving traffic - a mishap that freaked out commuters.

According to Shanghaiist, the incident occurred in the country's Guangdong province. The footage, which is being widely circulated online, shows the Humen Bridge swaying like a wave even as rows of cars snake along.

Guangdong traffic police shut the bridge down temporarily as a safety measure, but it continued to sway even after the traffic was cleared.

Spanning the Pearl River, this highway bridge connects the city of Guangzhou to Dongguan. The video of the swaying bridge was posted on YouTube by CGTN.

Take a look at it below: Since being shared online, the video has collected over 32,000 views and a ton of reactions. "Scary stuff.

Seems like the construction held though, so as they say - all's well that ends well," wrote one person in the comments section. "I got motion sickness just seeing that," said another.



