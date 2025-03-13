Brigade Enterprises Unveils ₹380 Crore Premium Residential Project in Devanahalli, Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises Limited has launched a premium residential development, Ebony at Brigade Orchards, in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, with a projected revenue of over ₹380 crore. The announcement was made on Thursday, marking the company’s continued expansion in the real estate sector.

The Ebony project, situated within the expansive 135-acre Brigade Orchards township, will consist of 230 residential units spread across four blocks, covering a total development area of 500,000 square feet. This project is designed to cater to the growing demand for high-end housing in Bengaluru’s rapidly expanding real estate market.

Brigade Orchards is a flagship development by Brigade Enterprises, offering a well-rounded mix of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces. This integrated township aims to meet the city's rising need for premium living options.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, commented, "At Brigade Group, we always prioritize customer satisfaction and evolving needs. Our projects are not only built to meet industry standards but to exceed them. Ebony at Brigade Orchards is a testament to our commitment to delivering spaces that enhance the quality of life, with a focus on innovative design, top-tier amenities, and sustainability."

The Ebony development promises to offer a unique combination of luxury and eco-conscious living, with spacious living areas, a range of modern amenities, and a sustainable design philosophy.

In market news, Brigade Enterprises’ shares closed at ₹948.45 on the BSE, reflecting a decline of ₹26.65, or 2.73%.

You said: