British Columbia announces trade mission to India to boost businesses, seek new markets: Report

New Delhi: British Columbia (BC) will send a trade delegation to India for a five-day mission, starting January 12, to promote local businesses and seek new markets, the province’s Premier David Eby has said.

The mission will a include BC’s Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth Ravi Kahlon, with officials scheduled to meet government and business leaders in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Bengaluru, reports CBC News.

The Premier said in Vancouver that the trip aims to create opportunities for Canada's businesses, especially those in forestry sector which has been hard hit by US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The mission aims to deepen ties as India is poised to become the world’s third largest economy and to diversify trade amid political uncertainty and international tensions. The mission will also advocate for clean energy, mining and technology firms, said the CBC News report.

BC is India's largest trade partner in Canada, with bilateral trade touching $2.1 billion in 2024, representing about 25 per cent of Canada’s exports to India, according to Kahlon.

The minister said BC has 12,000 tech companies and has the fastest growing life sciences sector in the country.

David Eby highlighted that a recent trade mission to Asia resulted in significant projects, including LNG Phase 2 which is expected to reach a final investment decision this year.

India is currently engaged in discussions on fair and balanced trade deals with 14 countries or groups representing nearly 50 nations, including the United States, the European Union, GCC countries, New Zealand, Israel, Eurasia, Canada, South Africa and the Mercosur group.

Initiatives such as the National Manufacturing Mission and the Rs 25,000 crore Export Promotion Mission are supporting India’s rise towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

Premier Eby also welcomed the end of Nicolas Maduro’s regime in Venezuela.



