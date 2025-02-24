Bruce Pearl Sends Warning After Trump Names Dan Bongino FBI Deputy Director

Auburn Tigers men’s basketball coach, Bruce Pearl, had a bold message for the "bad guys" following the announcement of a major appointment in President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Sunday, Trump revealed that Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, will take on the role of Deputy Director at the FBI, serving under newly appointed Director Kash Patel. Bongino, who is also a former Fox News host, has earned praise for his dedication to law enforcement and the country.

"Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, emphasizing Bongino’s passion and love for America. He also commended Patel, calling him the “best ever Director” and praised Bongino’s qualifications, which include a master’s degree in psychology from City University of New York and an MBA from Penn State.

Bongino’s extensive background spans roles with the New York Police Department, the United States Secret Service, and a successful podcasting career, which he has agreed to put on hold to serve the country. Trump also highlighted Bongino’s personal life, noting his strong family bonds, with his wife, Paula, and daughters by his side.

In response to the announcement, Bruce Pearl took to X, congratulating Bongino, and issuing a warning to wrongdoers: “The bad guys best keep their head on a swivel!”