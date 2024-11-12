Live
- Manchu Manoj’s FL from ‘Bhairavam’ is stunning
- Krish Jagarlamudi ties knot to Dr. Priti Challa
- Facing fire over ‘Delhi gherao’ remark, Tauqeer Raza says ‘comments taken out of context’
- Ecuador footballer Marco Angulo, 22, died following car crash
- Rana, Sundeep Kishan unveils ‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’ trailer
- Anakapalli District Introduces SWAT Team to Enhance Emergency Response
- Reliance Energy to Invest ₹65,000 Crore in Andhra Pradesh, Creating 2.5 Lakh Jobs
- ‘Kanguva’ gears up for grand release: Director Siva shares exciting insights
- Signal Adds Call Links and Emoji Reactions, Rivals Zoom and Meet
- Cong and Shiv Sena struck common ground in Maha to foster brotherhood: Sandeep Dikshit
Just In
Brunei water village clean-up collects 1,300 kg of waste
The Brunei water village clean-up event has collected 165 plastic bags of waste, totalling over 1,300 kilograms, from various zones in Kampong Ayer, local media reported on Tuesday.
Bandar Seri Begawan: The Brunei water village clean-up event has collected 165 plastic bags of waste, totalling over 1,300 kilograms, from various zones in Kampong Ayer, local media reported on Tuesday.
The event was organised by Green Brunei, with over 140 volunteers, including village heads, higher education institution students, and local organisations in Brunei, participating in the event, reports Xinhua, quoting local daily Borneo Bulletin.
The event was supported by Brunei's Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Brunei-Muara District Office, aiming to improve the country's low recycling rate and support zero-waste goals.
The water village in Brunei, locally known as Kampong Ayer, is one of the largest water village clusters in the world.