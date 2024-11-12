Brunei water village clean-up collects 1,300 kg of waste

Bandar Seri Begawan: The Brunei water village clean-up event has collected 165 plastic bags of waste, totalling over 1,300 kilograms, from various zones in Kampong Ayer, local media reported on Tuesday.

The event was organised by Green Brunei, with over 140 volunteers, including village heads, higher education institution students, and local organisations in Brunei, participating in the event, reports Xinhua, quoting local daily Borneo Bulletin.

The event was supported by Brunei's Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Brunei-Muara District Office, aiming to improve the country's low recycling rate and support zero-waste goals.

The water village in Brunei, locally known as Kampong Ayer, is one of the largest water village clusters in the world.