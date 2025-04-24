Live
BSF Jawan Detained by Pakistan Rangers After Accidental Border Crossing in Punjab
BSF jawan detained by Pakistan Rangers after accidentally crossing the border near Ferozepur; talks underway for his safe return.
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was detained by Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday after he inadvertently crossed the international border in Punjab, official sources confirmed to PTI.
The incident took place near Ferozepur when Constable PK Singh of the BSF’s 182nd Battalion, while accompanying local farmers in the area, accidentally strayed across the boundary line. The jawan, who was in uniform and carrying his service rifle, had reportedly moved into Pakistani territory while seeking shade.
Officials from both sides are currently engaged in diplomatic and military-level dialogue to facilitate the jawan’s safe and early return to India.
The situation at the border remains sensitive in the wake of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead—most of them tourists. The government has heightened alert along the border regions, and any movement near the fence is being closely monitored.
More details are awaited as talks continue between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers.