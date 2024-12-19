Cambodia, UN agency sign MoU to strengthen cooperation on water supply

Phnom Penh: Cambodia's Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation (MISTI) and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance sustainable water access and climate-resilient infrastructure in Cambodia, said a MISTI's press release on Thursday.

The deal was inked in the capital Phnom Penh on Tuesday between MISTI's Minister Hem Vanndy and UNOPS Country Manager Eda Kraja, the press release said.

"Access to clean water is not only a fundamental human right but also vital to public health, socio-economic growth, and environmental sustainability," Vanndy said.

"This collaboration is a model for how targeted investments can drive transformative change, especially for vulnerable communities," he added.

Kraja said this initiative supported Sustainable Development Goal 6 on Clean Water and Sanitation, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The partnership aims to implement innovative, scalable solutions to improve water access and strengthen infrastructure against the impact of climate change," she said.

The MoU formalized joint efforts to plan, design, and execute projects that enhance water supply systems while ensuring long-term sustainability and inclusivity, according to the press release.

Earlier this month, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had approved two projects with $173 million in loan and grant to accelerate climate-adaptive water resources management in Cambodia.

The first is an $88 million Integrated Water Resources Management Project targeting river basins in Battambang and Pursat provinces in the Tonle Sap basin.

The second is $85 million additional financing for the ongoing Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project to help the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology enhance water delivery efficiency and climate resilience across four irrigation systems in Battambang, Kampong Cham, Kampong Thom and Takeo provinces.

Frequent floods during the wet season affect four million people, or nearly one-fourth of the population, with annual losses estimated at $250 million, which is over one per cent of the country's gross domestic product.