Cambodian King praises PM Hun Manet for economic growth, social stability

Phnom Penh : Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on Monday praised Prime Minister Hun Manet for his sound policies to ensure the kingdom's economic growth and social stability.

The monarch made the remarks during the inauguration of the residence of the Great Supreme Patriarch Chuon Nath at Unnalom Pagoda in Phnom Penh.

Hun Manet "is wise and has appropriate policies to ensure growth and enhance social stability," Sihamoni said in a speech broadcast live on the state-owned TVK.

Hun Manet, 47, has been in office as the Prime Minister of Cambodia since August 2023, succeeding his father Samdech Techo Hun Sen, 72, who now serves as the president of the Senate.

Cambodia's economy achieved a growth rate of 6 per cent in 2024 and the growth is projected at a higher rate of 6.3 per cent in 2025, which will push up gross domestic product (GDP) to about 51.4 billion US dollars, according to the government's forecast.

In his speech, the King also expressed his appreciation to Hun Sen for being "a wise and brilliant founder" in reviving Buddhism and Buddhist pagodas, leading to social stability and peace under the national motto: "Nation, Religion, King", Xinhua news agency reported.

Sihamoni highlighted the role of the Buddhist or Khmer pagodas, saying that they have played a prominent role in promoting morality and virtue, which are part of Buddhist ethics, making Cambodian society harmonious in both religious and social aspects.

Cambodia is a Buddhist country, where about 95 per cent of the population are Buddhist devotees.

The Southeast Asian country currently has more than 5,000 Buddhist pagodas with over 70,000 monks, according to the Ministry of Cult and Religion.