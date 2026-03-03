Can't guarantee your safety: US Embassy unable to evacuate Americans from Israel

Jerusalem,: The US Embassy in Jerusalem on Tuesday issued an official advisory amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, urging American citizens to make their own security arrangements as the diplomatic mission is currently unable to assist with departures from Israel.

In its statement, the Embassy cautioned that the security situation remains volatile and unpredictable, reminding US nationals of the need for heightened vigilance and personal safety planning.

"The US Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel," the statement said.

It further emphasised the rapidly changing security environment.

"The US Embassy reminds US citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness -- including knowing the location of the nearest shelter in the event of a red alert, as security incidents, such as mortar, rocket, and missile fire, and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions, often take place without any warning," it added.

The Embassy noted that, in response to security developments and sometimes without prior notice, it may impose additional restrictions on the movement of US government employees and their family members.

This could include limiting or prohibiting travel to specific areas within Israel, including the Old City of Jerusalem, as well as to the West Bank.

Providing travel-related information, the Embassy said that the Israeli Ministry of Tourism has begun operating shuttle services to the Taba Border Crossing starting March 2.

US citizens wishing to use the service can add their names to the passenger list through the Ministry's evacuation form. However, the Embassy clarified that it cannot recommend for or against the use of the shuttle service.

"The US Embassy cannot make any recommendation (for or against) the Ministry of Tourism's shuttle. If you choose to avail yourself of this option to depart, the US government cannot guarantee your safety," the US Embassy said.

"The information is provided as a courtesy to those wishing to leave Israel," the statement said.

For those intending to travel onward to Jordan, the Embassy advised that passengers may take the shuttle to Eilat and then proceed independently by taxi to the Yitzhak Rabin Border Crossing.

It stated that buses would be available at designated meeting points across the country, including parking areas in Herzliya, Haifa, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The Embassy additionally urged citizens to consult guidance issued by the Israel Home Front Command before travelling to any border crossing, stressing the importance of staying updated on official security instructions as the situation continues to evolve.



