China: 48 officials held accountable for fatal chemical plant blast in 2023

Shenyang: Forty-eight officials have been held accountable for a 2023 chemical plant blast that claimed 13 lives in China's Liaoning Province, according to the provincial emergency management authorities.

The blast occurred at the chemical plant in the city of Panjin on January 15, 2023, leading to 13 deaths and 35 injuries, as well as about 87.99 million yuan ($12.34 million) in direct economic losses.

The company involved in the accident has resumed production following a thorough rectification process. Fourteen responsible individuals, including the president of the company, have been handed criminal sentences.

A total of 59.57 million yuan worth of fines had been meted out to three responsible entities and 11 individuals, Xinhua news agency reported.

Additionally, disciplinary and administrative measures have been taken against the 48 officials, including the Party secretary and the mayor of Panjin, with varying degrees of punishment.

These measures include criticism and education, admonishment, warning, recording of demerits, removal from office and demotion.