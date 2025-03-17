China Acknowledges Modi’s Pragmatic Stance in Lex Fridman Podcast

China’s state-run Global Times on Monday acknowledged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pragmatic stance on bilateral relations during his recent conversation with MIT researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman. The article, citing Sino-Indian analysts, highlighted Modi’s emphasis on dialogue and cooperation despite historical tensions.

Experts quoted in the publication viewed Modi’s remarks as a balanced approach toward India-China relations, recognizing both competitive and cooperative aspects. “The Indian government’s current diplomatic strategy reflects a realistic effort to improve China-India ties, following positive developments since the Kazan summit,” said Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute, Tsinghua University.

Qian noted that both nations have implemented key agreements from the Kazan meeting, reinforcing diplomatic and military-level communication. This has led to notable advancements, including the 32nd Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) meeting in New Delhi in December 2024. The session resulted in commitments to maintain stability in border areas and strengthen engagement at multiple levels.

According to Qian, while border negotiations may take time, current conditions indicate a shift toward normalcy. He pointed to the progress made since Modi’s direct engagement with Chinese President Xi Jinping, stating, “The situation along the border has seen relative stabilization after prolonged tensions.”

During the podcast, Modi underscored the historical depth of India-China ties and reiterated the need for sustained diplomatic engagement. “Our goal is to ensure that disagreements do not escalate into disputes. We prioritize dialogue over discord,” he said. Modi also noted that recent tensions, including the 2020 border standoff, were being addressed through diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring pre-existing conditions.

Referring to his discussion with Xi, Modi suggested that interactions at the leadership level have facilitated progress. “Our recent meetings have contributed to a return to normalcy at the border. The focus remains on maintaining stability,” he added.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently echoed similar sentiments, advocating for broader cooperation beyond border issues. Speaking at a press conference in Beijing, he emphasized that differences over territorial matters should not dictate the trajectory of overall relations. “As two ancient civilizations, India and China possess the wisdom and ability to maintain peace while working toward a fair resolution,” he said.

Yi also underscored the significance of continued dialogue, stating that both countries should aim to be “partners in each other’s success” rather than allowing disputes to overshadow broader diplomatic and economic cooperation.