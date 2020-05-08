China says it supports WHO-led review of global response to corona

Beijing: China said Friday it supports a World Health Organisation-led review into the global response to the coronavirus outbreak, but "after the pandemic is over". The comments from foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying came as China has faced increasing global pressure in recent weeks to allow an international investigation into the origins of the pandemic.

The review should be conducted in an "open, transparent and inclusive manner" under the leadership of World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Hua said at a briefing. But she added that it should be at an "appropriate time after the pandemic is over".

China also stressed that any inquiry should be based on the International Health Regulations, and be authorised by the World Health Assembly or Executive Committee - the WHO's dual governing bodies.

Numerous countries including France, Germany and Britain have urged greater transparency from China over its handling of the virus, while the US and Australia have also led calls for an international inquiry into the origins of the pandemic.

China has previously rejected similar calls for an investigation, accusing the US of "politicising the issue". China has strenuously denied accusations it concealed information relating to the initial outbreak, insisting it has always shared information with the WHO and other countries in a timely manner.