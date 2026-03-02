China Urges Restraint Amid Escalating US-Iran Conflict, Warns Against Regional Spillover

China has issued its first official response to the intensifying conflict between the United States and Iran, emphasizing the need to prevent the fighting from spreading across the region.

In a statement, the Chinese foreign ministry said: “Prevent spillover of fighting,” urging all parties to exercise restraint. The remarks come amid escalating US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets and Tehran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Middle East.

The ministry condemned the use of force in international relations and called for an immediate halt to all military operations. It also noted that China was not informed in advance of the US military actions.

Addressing reports that Iran was obtaining missiles from China, the ministry dismissed them as “malicious speculation” and false.

China confirmed that one of its nationals has been killed in the conflict and reiterated its warning for citizens in the region to evacuate promptly. Over 3,000 Chinese nationals have already left Iran.