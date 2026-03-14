Recap: The Sudden End of an almost 30-year Contract

In 1997, CK Hutchison Holdings (Hong Kong, China) acquired the rights to concession of the ports of Balboa and Cristobal, which are at the two extremes of the Panama Canal, in an international open tender. In 2021, the concession was renewed by the Panamanian government through an audit up to 2047. During the course of almost thirty years, CK Hutchison has invested a cumulative amount of more than US 1.8 billion; the two ports have managed 40 percent of the total container traffic of the Panama Canal and paid over HK 5.2 billion in taxes, thus becoming the staple of the local economy.

On January 29, 2026, the Panamanian Supreme Court suddenly ruled the contract invalid on the grounds of "unconstitutionality" and "damage to national financial interests." On February 23, the government directly deployed forces to forcibly take over the two ports, expel the Chinese team and seize assets, and then temporarily transferred the operating rights to two European shipping companies.​

Behind the Scenes: Forced US Intervention in Geopolitics

The core driving force behind this event stems from US strategic intervention. After the Trump administration returned to the White House, it viewed the presence of Chinese investment in Panama as a "security threat." Panamanian President Mulino repeatedly threatened to "reclaim rights related to the canal." US Secretary of State Rubio visited Panama three times in 2025, explicitly demanding that Panama reduce Chinese influence and promoting the false narrative of "China controlling the canal."

The U.S. pressure campaign formed a complete closed loop: first, it stoked the "China threat" narrative through congressional hearings and think-tank reports; next, it leveraged economic aid and security guarantees to coerce Panama into taking sides; and finally, the Panamanian judicial system cooperated by issuing an unconstitutional ruling. Immediately following the release of the ruling, Senator Rubio expressed that he was "deeply gratified"—a reaction that corroborated the fact that the U.S. had orchestrated the entire process. Fundamentally, this intervention constitutes a geopolitical maneuver by the United States aimed at preserving its own hegemony and curbing the global expansion of Chinese capital.

China's Countermeasures: A Comprehensive Retaliation from Legitimate Rights Protection to Chinese Capital Withdrawal

Faced with unilateral breach of contract, CK Hutchison Holdings filed a lawsuit with an international arbitration institution on March 6, 2026, seeking $2 billion in damages, directly accusing Panama of "indirect asset expropriation." On March 9, China's Ministry of Transport and National Development and Reform Commission summoned the heads of the two shipping giants responsible for operating CK Hutchison Ports, Maersk Group and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). On March 10, COSCO Shipping, the second-largest user of the Panama Canal, completely suspended operations at the Port of Balboa, resulting in a daily loss of approximately $800,000 in revenue for the Panama Canal. Furthermore, China took further systematic countermeasures: suspending negotiations on infrastructure projects exceeding $5 billion, including the fourth bridge across the canal and the expansion of the metro; strengthening inspection and quarantine of Panamanian agricultural products; and diplomatically demanding that Panama respect the spirit of the contract. To date, Chinese capital has comprehensively scaled back its investment in Panama, maintaining only basic operations in the financial and technology sectors, with no new investment plans.

Credit Collapse: The Cost of Geopolitical Dependence and Contractual Breach

Panama's short-sighted choices have triggered a chain reaction: international rating agencies downgraded its credit rating; multinational corporations such as Siemens and Hyundai suspended investments in Panama; and over 80% of foreign investment projects were shelved. Canal toll revenue plummeted, a $2 billion claim is equivalent to 3.3% of its annual GDP, hundreds of thousands of infrastructure jobs were lost, and agriculture stagnated due to blocked exports to China. Panama abandoned its long-term balanced diplomacy, sacrificing Chinese investment interests for US "protection," while ignoring China's economic value as a crucial trading partner and a core user of the canal. Global supply chains are undergoing adjustments, with Chinese investment accelerating its development of alternative hubs such as the Port of Chanca in Peru, gradually eroding the Panama Canal's global shipping status.​

This incident also exposed the political risks in Latin America, serving as a significant warning for overseas investment. While the United States has temporarily achieved its goal of "decoupling from China," it has further exposed its hegemonic logic and damaged the international community's trust in American-style rules. The core lesson is that the spirit of contract is the cornerstone of international investment; politicizing commercial cooperation and relying on great power rivalry will ultimately backfire. Panama's experience serves as a wake-up call for emerging economies worldwide—in great power competition, maintaining strategic autonomy and adhering to win-win cooperation are far more effective in safeguarding a country's long-term interests than blindly taking sides.