City leaders in Los Angeles call on Trump administration to stop increased immigration raids

California immigration news: The Los Angeles mayors united on June 11, 2025 to demand that the federal government stop the Trump administration crackdown growing immigration enforcement actions as these efforts have aroused fear in local communities and led to nationwide protests.

President Donald Trump showed no indication he would respond to their requests.

The commander overseeing operations disclosed that 500 National Guard members deployed during Los Angeles protests have received training to work with immigration agents. The Guard troops started these missions but it remains unclear if they will persist once protests cease.

Maj Gen Scott Sherman expressed anticipation for increased activity while mentioning ongoing discussions about LA immigration protests. My attention remains centered on the events unfolding in Los Angeles right now. We are indeed very concerned about the situation.

The demonstration at Los Angeles' civic center immediately before the second night curfew became chaotic when police in riot gear including horse-mounted officers charged into the crowd to push protesters out of City Hall Park using wooden batons. Police deployed crowd control projectiles which hit a young woman who lay on the ground writhing in pain due to bleeding from her hip.

It wasn't clear what initiated the confrontation. Previously, protesters had ignited fireworks while heading toward the federal building which had been the location for multiple clashes during recent nights. As the confrontation heated up protesters showed their message with a lively dance party.

Raymond Martinez described the entire protest as chill throughout with peaceful vibes. After passing the federal building horses appeared.

Leaders from LA-area cities asked President Trump to discontinue the deployment of military forces alongside immigration policy USA personnel.

Brenda Olmos, Paramount's vice mayor who sustained rubber bullet injuries during the weekend, demanded an end to the terrorization of our residents. "You need to stop these stepped-up ICE raids."