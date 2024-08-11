Civil Volunteer Arrested Amid Rising Tensions In Medical Community

Live
- A civil volunteer faces arrest for allegedly threatening a female doctor in West Bengal, referencing a recent medical college incident.
- The event sparks protests and calls for increased security in hospitals amid nationwide medical staff strikes
A civil volunteer named Susanta Roy was arrested by West Bengal Police following a complaint from a female doctor at Bhatar State General Hospital in East Burdwan. The doctor accused Roy of drunken and inappropriate behavior during her night shift.
According to the complaint, Roy allegedly threatened the doctor, referencing a recent incident involving a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This led to protests by hospital staff in Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday.
Police reports indicate that Roy visited the hospital seeking treatment and became aggressive when he perceived a delay in care. He reportedly intimidated the doctor by alluding to the RG Kar incident, saying, "It can happen to you too."
Dr. Subarna Goshwami, speaking to the media, highlighted the nationwide strikes by doctors and called for swift action against Roy. She emphasized the need for increased safety measures for medical professionals.
Another female doctor at the hospital confirmed the incident, stating that a man had threatened their medical officer the previous night. She reiterated their demand for the accused to face punishment.
This event occurs amidst broader concerns in India, including the Paris Olympics, political unrest in Bangladesh, Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, tensions in the Middle East, and landslides in Wayanad.