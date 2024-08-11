Civil Volunteer Arrested Amid Rising Tensions In Medical Community

A civil volunteer named Susanta Roy was arrested by West Bengal Police following a complaint from a female doctor at Bhatar State General Hospital in East Burdwan. The doctor accused Roy of drunken and inappropriate behavior during her night shift.



According to the complaint, Roy allegedly threatened the doctor, referencing a recent incident involving a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This led to protests by hospital staff in Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday.

Police reports indicate that Roy visited the hospital seeking treatment and became aggressive when he perceived a delay in care. He reportedly intimidated the doctor by alluding to the RG Kar incident, saying, "It can happen to you too."

Dr. Subarna Goshwami, speaking to the media, highlighted the nationwide strikes by doctors and called for swift action against Roy. She emphasized the need for increased safety measures for medical professionals.

Another female doctor at the hospital confirmed the incident, stating that a man had threatened their medical officer the previous night. She reiterated their demand for the accused to face punishment.

