Clear off now! Iran warns civilians in Gulf countries

TEHRAN: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a fresh warning to civilians in neighbouring West Asian countries, advising them to stay away from areas hosting United States forces amid escalating regional tensions.

In a message carried by Press TV, the IRGC accused US and Israeli forces of using civilians as 'human shields' and warned of continued attacks.

'To people in West Asia, the cowardly American-Zionist forces, who lack the courage and ability to defend their own military bases, are trying to use innocent civilians as human shields out of fear of the fighters of Islam,' the statement said.

'Since it is our duty to eliminate the US and Israeli forces… we advise you to immediately leave areas where US forces are stationed to avoid harm,' it added.