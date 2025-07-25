Coldplay Concert Video Goes Viral: Company Leaders Leave Jobs After Balcony Clip

At a Coldplay concert in Boston, something unexpected happened. A video showed two people, Andy Byron (former CEO of a tech company named Astronomer) and Kristin Cabot (head of HR at the same company), standing very close and hugging during the show. They were at a balcony, and a fan recording the concert accidentally filmed them.

Later, the stadium cameras showed them on the big screen for everyone to see. Coldplay singer Chris Martin saw them and made a joke about how close they were. Both Andy and Kristin looked surprised and tried to hide.

Ms. Cabot has now left the company too. Astronomer confirmed to the BBC that she is no longer working there. For now, co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy is taking over as the temporary CEO.

After the video became famous:

Andy’s wife, Megan, removed her last name from social media and deleted her Facebook page.

Kristin is said to now be married to another businessman named Andrew Cabot. They live together in New Hampshire.

So, what started as a fun concert moment ended up causing big changes in their personal and professional lives.