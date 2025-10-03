Colleges weigh whether to join Trump plan for federal funding

The Trump administration has offered a few U.S. universities a chance to get priority access to federal funding if they agree to follow a new set of conservative rules. This is part of the Trump education policy 2025 and has sparked debate across the country.

The document, called the “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” asks schools to adopt conservative values. It encourages colleges to focus on American students, support hard sciences, and create a culture that allows conservative ideas. Schools that join the Trump college plan may get extra federal funding and invitations to White House events. Those that do not can still keep their current benefits.

Some universities, like the University of Texas, welcomed the proposal, saying it was an honor. Others are carefully reviewing it, worried it could limit free speech and academic freedom. California’s governor warned schools in his state that signing the plan could risk billions in state funding.

The compact includes rules such as freezing tuition, limiting international students, publicly posting graduate earnings, and keeping faculty neutral on political issues. Experts warn that these rules could hurt schools financially and create legal problems. Some say it is more like a demand or bribe than a voluntary agreement.

Higher education leaders are concerned that the universities and Trump plan could set a dangerous precedent. Faculty unions and First Amendment advocates argue it could chill free speech and allow too much government control over universities.

The Trump administration says the plan is part of Trump higher education reform to make colleges stronger and more focused on traditional values. But many in higher education see it as risky, raising questions about independence, funding, and the future of American colleges.

This is now a key topic in colleges federal funding news, as schools decide whether to join the plan or protect their current benefits under existing rules.