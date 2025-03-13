Columbia Protest Leader Mahmoud Khalil Remains in ICE Detention

Mahmoud Khalil, a key figure in last year’s anti-Israel protests at Columbia University, will stay in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody following a hearing in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman had previously ruled that the 30-year-old would not be deported while his legal team challenges the government’s actions. However, Furman clarified Wednesday that this decision does not reflect the merits of the case, which has yet to be fully considered.

Khalil’s detention has drawn public demonstrations, with supporters gathering outside the courthouse holding Palestinian flags and signs demanding his release.

Federal prosecutors are pushing to shift the case’s jurisdiction from New York to Louisiana or New Jersey—both states where Khalil has been held since his arrest over the weekend. Justice Department attorney Brandon Waterman argued that New York was not an appropriate venue, as Khalil was not in the state when initial motions were filed.

Khalil’s attorney, Ramsi Kassem, countered that the case should proceed in New Jersey, where his client was detained when legal action began. Kassem also raised concerns over restricted access to Khalil, arguing it was obstructing their ability to mount a defense. Furman acknowledged the issue and approved two privileged attorney-client calls—one on Wednesday and another on Thursday.

ICE agents detained Khalil on Saturday at his university-owned residence in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, informing him that his student visa and green card were being revoked, according to his legal team. He is currently held in Louisiana.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has defended the arrest, citing national security concerns. DHS officials allege that Khalil played a leadership role in organizing activities aligned with Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. Khalil’s supporters reject these claims, arguing that his detention is politically motivated and tied to his pro-Palestinian advocacy.

Khalil was a central figure in the protests at Columbia University, where students called for divestment from Israel. He was reportedly involved in discussions with university officials on behalf of Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a coalition advocating for financial disengagement from Israeli entities.

Judge Furman has instructed both parties to submit a joint letter by Friday outlining proposed deadlines for legal filings regarding Khalil’s detention. His attorneys plan to file an amended petition and are pushing for an expedited hearing on the case’s merits, with an initial submission due by 9 p.m. Thursday and a government response expected by noon Friday.

Khalil, a Palestinian born in Syria, is a permanent U.S. resident and is married to an American citizen who is currently eight months pregnant.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has defended the administration’s decision, stating that Khalil was responsible for distributing pro-Hamas materials on campus.

His case continues to unfold as legal battles over his detention and potential deportation move forward.